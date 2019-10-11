Home Νέα Δύο κείμενα για την διασυνοριακή ανταλλαγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας θέτουν σε δημόσια διαβούλευση ΑΔΜΗΕ και TERNA
Δύο κείμενα για την διασυνοριακή ανταλλαγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας θέτουν σε δημόσια διαβούλευση ΑΔΜΗΕ και TERNA
Νέα
0

Δύο κείμενα για την διασυνοριακή ανταλλαγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας θέτουν σε δημόσια διαβούλευση ΑΔΜΗΕ και TERNA

0
0
ilektrismos
now viewing

Δύο κείμενα για την διασυνοριακή ανταλλαγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας θέτουν σε δημόσια διαβούλευση ΑΔΜΗΕ και TERNA

peristeris-750×430
now playing

ΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ: Νέες επενδύσεις άνω των € 250 εκατ. στην ελληνική αγορά των ΑΠΕ

DIASINDESH-REYMA
now playing

Μ. Μανουσάκης: «Συνεχίζουμε ακάθεκτοι τη διασύνδεση Κρήτης-Αττικής»

peristeris-750×430
now playing

Γ. Περιστέρης: «Ο τελικός σκοπός στην μεταλιγνιτική εποχή πρέπει να είναι οι ΑΠΕ»

Η ΑΔΜΗΕ Α.Ε. σε συνεργασία με την TERNA διενεργούν δημόσια διαβούλευση σχετικά με τα παρακάτω κείμενα:

  • Greece Italy TSOs’ market-based proposal of cross zonal capacity allocation for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves (EBGL Art. 41)
  • Greece Italy TSOs’ methodology for an allocation process of cross-zonal capacity for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves based on economic efficiency analysis (EBGL Art.42)

Η δημόσια διαβούλευση είναι διαθέσιμη στην ιστοσελίδα του ENTSO-e και συγκεκριμένα στους παρακάτω συνδέσμους:

https://consultations.entsoe.eu/markets/ebgl-art-41-a-market-based-proposal-of-czca-grit

https://consultations.entsoe.eu/markets/ebgl-42-methodology-czca-grit

tags:
Σχετικά θέματα
diasundesh

Ελλάδα και Κύπρος δεσμεύονται για άρση της ηλεκτρικής απομόνωσης του νησιού

press-room 0
petrelaio thermansis

Ποιοι δεν θα λάβουν φέτος το επίδομα θέρμανσης

press-room 0
fysiko-aerio

Τέλη 2021 το φυσικό αέριο στην Κύπρο για ηλεκτροπαραγωγή

press-room 0
Close

Share this video