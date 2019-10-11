Δύο κείμενα για την διασυνοριακή ανταλλαγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας θέτουν σε δημόσια διαβούλευση ΑΔΜΗΕ και TERNA
00
Η ΑΔΜΗΕ Α.Ε. σε συνεργασία με την TERNA διενεργούν δημόσια διαβούλευση σχετικά με τα παρακάτω κείμενα:
- Greece Italy TSOs’ market-based proposal of cross zonal capacity allocation for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves (EBGL Art. 41)
- Greece Italy TSOs’ methodology for an allocation process of cross-zonal capacity for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves based on economic efficiency analysis (EBGL Art.42)
Η δημόσια διαβούλευση είναι διαθέσιμη στην ιστοσελίδα του ENTSO-e και συγκεκριμένα στους παρακάτω συνδέσμους:
https://consultations.entsoe.eu/markets/ebgl-art-41-a-market-based-proposal-of-czca-grit
https://consultations.entsoe.eu/markets/ebgl-42-methodology-czca-grit