Μην πιστεύεις στα fake news. Πίστεψε στην καθαρή ενέργεια!
Αιολική ενέργεια
Νέα
Μην πιστεύεις στα fake news. Πίστεψε στην καθαρή ενέργεια!

ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ
Μην πιστεύεις στα fake news. Πίστεψε στην καθαρή ενέργεια!

ΑΝΕΜΟ
Όφελος από τις ΑΠΕ στους καταναλωτές: Η πρόταση της ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ

Συνεχίζεται ο Διαγωνισμός Φωτογραφίας της ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ

ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ
Ετήσια υποτροφία "Αρθούρος Ζερβός" από την ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, για μεταπτυχιακές σπουδές στην Αιολική Ενέργεια

Αυτό είναι το μήνυμα του ενημερωτικού σποτ που διακινεί η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα και απαντά στα fake news που συνδέουν τις δασικές πυρκαγιές με τις ανεμογεννήτριες.

