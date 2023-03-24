  1. Home
ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ: Video από την Ημερίδα Αιολική Ενέργεια και Βιοποικιλότητα
Νέα
Αναρτήθηκαν στην ιστοσελίδα της ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ οι παρουσιάσεις των ομιλητών, φωτογραφίες και video από την Ημερίδα που έλαβε χώρα στις 8 Μαρτίου 2023,  με θέμα «Η αιολική ενέργεια στο θεσμικό πλαίσιο για τη Βιοποικιλότητα». Όπως παρουσίασε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ στην Ημερίδα, στην Ελλάδα υπάρχει σαφής συσχέτιση τριών παραμέτρων: του αιολικού δυναμικού, του υψομέτρου.

και του δικτύου Natura. Αιολικά πάρκα σε θέσεις με υψηλό αιολικό δυναμικό σημαίνει περισσότερη καθαρή ενέργεια με χαμηλότερο κόστος και λιγότερες επεμβάσεις. Η απόρριψη μιας Μελέτης για νέο αιολικό πάρκο δεν μπορεί να βασίζεται σε γενικές πιθανολογήσεις που δεν υποστηρίζονται από ειδικά στοιχεία για την συγκεκριμένη κάθε φορά πρόταση επένδυσης, ούτε μπορεί να γίνεται χωρίς καν εξέταση της πρότασης. Για αυτό δεν είναι ορθό να ορίζονται εκτεταμένες, a-priori, ζώνες αποκλεισμού μέσω γενικών μελετών, όπως είναι οι Ειδικές Περιβαλλοντικές Μελέτες.

Χαιρετισμός και εισαγωγική τοποθέτηση Παναγιώτη Παπασταματίου- ΓΔ ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ

