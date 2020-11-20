Πραγματοποιείται σήμερα το Balkan & EastMed Energy Law Forum
Η Palladian Conferences διοργανώνει για τέταρτη συνεχή χρονιά το BALKAN & EASTMED ENERGY LAW FORUM, το οποίο θα διεξαχθεί διαδικτυακά στα αγγλικά, σήμερα Παρασκευή 20 Νοεμβρίου 2020.
Στο συνέδριο θα παρουσιαστούν τα επίκαιρα νομικά ζητήματα στον τομέα της ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας, του φυσικού αερίου και του πετρελαίου, λαμβάνοντας υπόψη, τόσο την ελληνική, όσο και τη διεθνή εμπειρία.
|11:15 – 11:30
|Opening Addresses
|Antonis Papagiannidis, Moderator
|11:30 – 12:00
|TOPIC I: Privatization in the Energy Sector – Investments and Networks Kostadin Sirleshtov, Partner, Coordinator of the Energy, Projects and Construction Practice for Central and Eastern Europe, CMS Law Firm Presentation title: Privatization in CEE and the Green Deal – the role of the stakeholders Yannis Bassias, Energy Advisor Presentation title: Natural gas and European energy mix
|12:00 – 12:45
|TOPIC II: Financing of GREEN Energy Projects in the East Med
|Yannis Kourniotis, Partner, Lambadarios Law Firm Alexia Trokoudi, Group Manager, Legal Division on Corporate Holdings and Energy Regulation, Advocate, LLM, Hellenic Petroleum S.A Presentation title: European Green Deal: The Strategy of our future Valia Apostolopoupou, Partner, Karatzas & Partners Presentation title: Bankability issues in the new Target Model era
|12:45 – 12:55
|Break
|12:55 – 13:40
|PANEL III: Dispute Resolution – Arbitration issues Dr. Vassiliki Marazopoulou, Attorney-at-Law, Energy Exchange Group Presentation Title: “Third Party Funding: The Next Game Changer for Arbitration in the Energy Sector?”
|George Panopoulos, Partner, Lambadarios Law Firm Presentation title: The Achmea ECJ decision in the spotlight of recent investment arbitral awards: insights from outside the box Devika Khanna, Partner, Clyde & Co Presentation title: Arbitration – Adaptability in times of change
|13:40- 13:45
|Break
|13:45 – 14:30
|PANEL IV: Current legal and regulative Energy issues Spyros Kiartzis, Manager New Technologies and Alternative Energy Sources, Hellenic Petroleum S.A Presentation title: Managing Energy Transition in an uncertainty era Sophia Michelaki, Head of the Legal Department – Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA SA) Presentation title: Natural Gas Storage Facilities from a Market Perspective George Lagaris, Legal Counsel, Motor Oil (Hellas) Presentation title: Energy storage: A disruption to the energy markets
Το συνέδριο θα πραγματοποιηθεί με Bronze Sponsor τα Ελληνικά Πετρέλαια, Contributor την Iron Mountain και Supporter την Clyde & Co, την Lambadarios Law Firm και την Karatzas & Partners.
Για να κάνετε την εγγραφή σας στο διαδικτυακό συνέδριο, παρακαλώ επισκεφτείτε τον ακόλουθο σύνδεσμο:
https://4thbalkaneastmedenergylawforum.eventsadmin.com/Register