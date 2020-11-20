Πραγματοποιείται σήμερα το Balkan & EastMed Energy Law Forum

11:30 – 12:00

TOPIC I: Privatization in the Energy Sector – Investments and Networks Kostadin Sirleshtov, Partner, Coordinator of the Energy, Projects and Construction Practice for Central and Eastern Europe, CMS Law Firm Presentation title: Privatization in CEE and the Green Deal – the role of the stakeholders Yannis Bassias, Energy Advisor Presentation title: Natural gas and European energy mix