  3. Γαλλία: Το 2022 το θερμότερο έτος από το 1900
Γαλλία: Το 2022 το θερμότερο έτος από το 1900
Νέα
Περιβάλλον
Το 2022 είναι ήδη το θερμότερο έτος που έχει παρατηρηθεί στη Γαλλία από την αρχή των μετρήσεων, το 1900.

Αυτό ανακοίνωσε η γαλλική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία.

Όποιες και αν είναι οι θερμοκρασίες που θα καταγραφούν τον Δεκέμβριο, η μέση θερμοκρασία του τρέχοντος έτους θα είναι τουλάχιστον στους 14,2 βαθμούς Κελσίου, υπογραμμίζει η υπηρεσία τονίζοντας πως χωρίς καμία αμφιβολία το φαινόμενο οφείλεται στην κλιματική αλλαγή.

