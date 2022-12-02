Γαλλία: Το 2022 το θερμότερο έτος από το 1900

Το 2022 είναι ήδη το θερμότερο έτος που έχει παρατηρηθεί στη Γαλλία από την αρχή των μετρήσεων, το 1900.
Αυτό ανακοίνωσε η γαλλική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία.
Όποιες και αν είναι οι θερμοκρασίες που θα καταγραφούν τον Δεκέμβριο, η μέση θερμοκρασία του τρέχοντος έτους θα είναι τουλάχιστον στους 14,2 βαθμούς Κελσίου, υπογραμμίζει η υπηρεσία τονίζοντας πως χωρίς καμία αμφιβολία το φαινόμενο οφείλεται στην κλιματική αλλαγή.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.