Παρατείνεται κατά 15 ημέρες το «Εξοικονομώ – Αυτονομώ»
Παρατείνεται κατά 15 ημέρες το «Εξοικονομώ – Αυτονομώ»

Το Υπουργείο Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας ανακοινώνει την παράταση, μέχρι και το Σάββατο 15 Ιουλίου 2023, της προθεσμίας που έχουν οι ωφελούμενοι για την υλοποίηση των παρεμβάσεων στο πρόγραμμα «Εξοικονομώ – Αυτονομώ».

